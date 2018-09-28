Man Tugs on Giant Sleeping Gator’s Tail for Some Reason, Barely Lives To Tell

Most people, upon seeing an enormous alligator lurking right in front of them, would do everything in their power to flee the area to safety as quickly as possible. Many fewer people would feel compelled to tempt fate, kneel down, and tug on said gator's tail for a photo op. And just in case you have any doubt as to why the latter choice is the worse one, you may want to check out this video of a brave but objectively foolish man who tried it... and barely escaped uneaten.
In the clip (shown above), you can see a man slowly and quietly approach the tail of a large gator who's either sleeping or in deep relaxation mode in a narrow creek. Then, he proceeds to get down on his knees and pull on the gator's spiky (and undoubtedly powerful) tail, in an attempt to pull it on land. What happens next is less a surprise than it is terrifying: the monstrous reptile slowly turns its head to see who's pestering him, and goes in for the kill as the spooked dude flees in absolute fear. One misstep and he would have almost certainly been the beast's lunch.
Evidently, the man featured in the video pulled off the stunt to get the gator in a better position to film for a documentary he was working on. Though it seems he maybe could have done a bit more research on "why alligators don't like to be taunted" ahead of time.
