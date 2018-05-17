Dude ‘Quits’ Job at Popeyes With Hilarious Rap, Even Though He Never Worked There

Quitting a job in a memorable way takes courage. It isn't easy to walk out of a soul-crushing gig with your middle fingers held high. Re-creating that famous scene from Jerry Maguire is probably something you've fantasized about, but staging a scene as your boss cowers in fear is likely just a fantasy.
Not for Cedrick Workuff who recently "quit" a job at a Kansas City Popeyes restaurant by rapping his resignation. We use quotes around the term "quit" because it turns out he was never an actual Popeye's employee to begin with. Yes, this is a stunt designed to spread on social media like a contagious disease, but owing to its cleverness and cheeky use of the classic '90s hip-hop gem "Still Not a Player" by Big Pun and Joe, we're giving it some deserved credit.
As you'll note in the video linked above, Workuff changes the lyrics from "I don't wanna be a player no more," to "I don't really wanna work here no more." It's relatable and catchy, the kind of song that's easy to identify with from a musical and professional perspective.
Marco Summers filmed the video, and told local reporters that the stunt was designed to make people laugh. He also said most of it was completely improvised, which if true, would suggest that Workuff has a very bright career before him.
"Our main missing is to bring back peace and love through laughter," Workuff said, per the reports.
It's unclear if the duo enjoyed some Popeyes after their stunt, but it's nice to think that they did.
