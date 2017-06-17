News

Millennial Hero Films Hoverboard Ride With Selfie Stick on Edge of Skyscraper

By Published On 06/17/2017 By Published On 06/17/2017

Trending

related

The Best Places for Americans to Visit by the End of 2017

related

Kids Tell Their Dads the Worst Things They've Ever Done

related

Michael Phelps Will Race a Great White Shark

related

Holy Crap: Amazon is Buying Whole Foods for $13.7 Billion

Millennials love filming brazenly stupid stunts and broadcasting them to the world. One hero of the genre, YouTuber 8Booth, had quite the loyal following until he destroyed both his feet in a midnight pool jump gone horribly awry. 

An unknown dude is carrying on the noble tradition though, in a manner that would make any selfie-snapping advocates proud. Why? He took his hoverboard for a spin on the edge of an enormous building in Hong Kong, filming the totally #lit enterprise with a selfie stick. It's incredibly cringe-worthy, mainly because hoverboards are notoriously hard to maneuver, let alone on the side of a huge ass building. Anyone who has ridden one of those exploding, deathtraps-on-wheels will tell you this. 

The 55-second video was filmed in May, and shows the valiant millennial embark on a generational crusade by riding his hoverboard directly to the building's edge, casting aside all the haters for some deserved internet fame. He's lucky to be alive. Generation Z better watch its back. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
 

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Esquire. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster

Stuff You'll Like