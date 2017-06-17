Millennial Hero Films Hoverboard Ride With Selfie Stick on Edge of Skyscraper

Millennials love filming brazenly stupid stunts and broadcasting them to the world. One hero of the genre, YouTuber 8Booth, had quite the loyal following until he destroyed both his feet in a midnight pool jump gone horribly awry.
An unknown dude is carrying on the noble tradition though, in a manner that would make any selfie-snapping advocates proud. Why? He took his hoverboard for a spin on the edge of an enormous building in Hong Kong, filming the totally #lit enterprise with a selfie stick. It's incredibly cringe-worthy, mainly because hoverboards are notoriously hard to maneuver, let alone on the side of a huge ass building. Anyone who has ridden one of those exploding, deathtraps-on-wheels will tell you this.
The 55-second video was filmed in May, and shows the valiant millennial embark on a generational crusade by riding his hoverboard directly to the building's edge, casting aside all the haters for some deserved internet fame. He's lucky to be alive. Generation Z better watch its back.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.