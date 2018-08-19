Man Running Late for Flight Calls in Bomb Threat to Delay It

When you're running late, it's easy to feel like that lateness is the only thing that matters in the entire world. This is not true. The brain just sucks. Other people are, in fact, just as important as you are. But few people's brains have ever sucked quite as much as the one belonging to the man who called in a bomb threat because he was running late for his flight.
This would be Jacob Meir Abdellak, a French librarian who was running late for a flight from London to Los Angeles in May. When he arrived at his terminal, he could see his Norwegian Air plane still on the runway but wasn't allowed to board. His solution to this problem, which countless people confront every day without reacting with the extravagant selfishness of a 17th-century monarch, was to call the police, a mere 8 minutes before takeoff, and claim there was a bomb on the plane, including a “noxious substance likely to create serious risk to human health.”
In the short term, this actually played out pretty well for him. In the long term, not so much. All the passengers were rescreened, and the flight was delayed by 90 minutes but left with him aboard. When authorities investigated the call, however, they noticed that the number was the one he'd linked to his booking. He showed up at the same airport a month later for another flight and was promptly arrested. Reuters reports that after a trial he's been sent to prison for 10 months.
“This was a quite ridiculous decision made by Abdellak, who fabricated an extremely serious allegation purely for his own benefit,” Gatwick Police Chief Inspector Marc Clothier said. “He was running late for his flight and thought it would be a good idea to call in a hoax bomb, however this turned out to be the worst decision he could have made.”
h/t Reuters, Travel & Leisure
Lovers Are Making the Pilgrimage to Kiss In This Hidden Alleyway
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.