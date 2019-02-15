This Dude Slipped On an Icy Driveway & Just Keeps on Sliding

Anytime a video from a Nest-type camera goes viral it's usually because of a dancing delivery man or some package thief discovers the "Beware of Dog" sign isn't for show. Less frequently do you find the owner of the camera posting an embarrassing video of something they did.
Jeffrey Takach shared a video of himself to YouTube on Wednesday, per Time. Like many people have had to do during this miserable cold stretch, he was out salting his driveway. You can easily see why it needed a little salt once he takes a step onto the steep slope of the drive and starts sliding on his shoes.
Takach eventually goes down. And then he goes down, down down, down to the bottom of the driveway along with the tub of salt he was using. As long as you don't slip and hurt yourself, his driveaway actually looks kind of fun.
In the video, he manages to get up pretty quickly once he reaches the street, which is both fortunate and impressive. However, there isn't any description or video shared about how he managed to climb back up the driveway he could barely stand on.
