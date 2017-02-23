News

This Dude Smashed 124 Coconuts with His Bare Hands in Less Than a Minute

By Published On 02/22/2017 By Published On 02/22/2017
YouTube/Newslions

Trending

related

Every Type of Asshole You'll Run Into at Trader Joe's

related

Can the NYC Steakhouse Survive?

related

Anthony Bourdain Met His Badass New Girlfriend Filming His Show

related

The Biggest Mistakes People Make When Renting an Apartment in NYC

Whether you enjoy eating coconuts or not, you have to admit that the often delicate process of actually opening and slicing one of the damn things can be a bit of a pain in the ass. That is, unless you're Abeesh Domanic, who recently smashed open 124 coconuts with only his bare hands in less than a minute. 

Judging by video of the knuckle-busting stunt (shown above), it was pretty damn painful. But worth it, apparently. The 25-year-old man, of Poonjar, India, appears to have set a new world record with the feat, although it has yet to be certified by Guinness World Records, according to a report by The Huffington Post. The current, official record was set by Muhamed Kahrimanovic of Germany, who crushed 118 coconuts with his hands back in 2011. That's a lot of coconuts, or dare we say a bunch of coconuts. 

Let's hope he celebrated with an ice pack for his hand and a shitload of fresh piña coladas. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and his hands hurt just watching this. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
America's Most Expensive City Isn't New York

related

READ MORE
This 'Airport Jacket' Holds as Much Stuff as a Small Suitcase

related

READ MORE
This Company Will Pay You to Travel Europe for Six Months

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like