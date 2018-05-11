Man Spills Soda All Over Bathroom Stall, Promptly Live-Tweets Shame While Hiding

Public bathroom etiquette is simple: keep to yourself, don't start any intrusive conversations with strangers, and try your damnedest not to spill any soft drinks. One man learned that violating these simple tenets can cause a minor crisis, however, especially when broadcasting any urinary faux pas on the internet.
On Thursday, Joe Grabinski was doing what anyone with enough fiber in their diet does once or twice a day: using the restroom while drinking a soda. But, in a calamitous turn of events, Grabinkski dropped his giant cup, and the contents splattered all over the floor. The sugary brown liquid, likely a cola of some sort, even splashed onto the shoes of whoever was occupying the stall next to him -- an unwelcome present that would stain anyone's Pumas.
This Top-Notch Punjabi Spot Is A Favorite Amongst NYC Taxi Drivers
Naturally, Grabinksi tweeted the saga for the world to see and offer its collective two cents.
Soon the splatter and Grabinksi's trepidation were noticed by people on Twitter. The mentions came flooding in with criticism and advice.
Grabinksi tweeted the play-by-play, updating everyone following the thread of his fear, embarrassment, and describing life in his new home, the bathroom stall.
Of course, this could all just be a craven attempt at grabbing some quick viral fame, but we're inclined to believe otherwise. Let's hope Joe made his way out of the stall.
h/t Mashable
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.