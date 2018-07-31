Man Steals an Ambulance to Go Buy a Sandwich After Deciding It Was Too Hot to Walk

It's safe to say we've all had a mouthwatering sandwich craving at some point. But it's tough to imagine many people have ever wanted a sandwich so badly that they'd be willing to hijack an ambulance to go fetch one. Yet that's exactly the sort of thing one Arizona man was willing to do last week, when he allegedly hopped into an idling EMS vehicle to grab a snack... because, apparently, it was too hot to walk.
After being released from a local hospital for heat-related causes during a heatwave in the Southwest last week, 37-year-old Todd Shell of Mesa, Arizona was looking for some way to pick up some food and head home that didn't involve having to walk in the 115 degree midday temperatures, according to a report by Munchies. So, when he spotted a nearby ambulance that had been left temporarily unattended while its crew unloaded a patient, police said he allegedly seized the opportunity to hop in and drive off.
Unfortunately for Shell, ambulances have built-in GPS trackers, and he was only able to make it about 10 miles before authorities found him. He wasn't immediately willing to give up the endeavor, though, and attempted to evade the cops for a bit -- albeit while obeying the speed limit -- before eventually pulling over. That's when officers arrested him, and asked him what the hell he was doing.
Shell told the police that he was simply borrowing the ambulance, so he could run home to grab some cash in order to buy a sandwich and that he had every intention of returning it afterward. Needless to say, that excuse didn't fly and he was taken to jail and charged with "unlawful use of means of transportation" and "fleeing from law enforcement."
There's obviously no good reason to steal an ambulance, especially if your reasoning involves wanting a sandwich and not having to walk somewhere, but you have to hand it to Shell for at least being honest about it.
h/t Munchies
