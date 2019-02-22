Man Steals Pepsi Truck, Leads Cops on a Wild Chase, and Leaves a Trail of Soda

We're not here to offer tips on how to steal a vehicle, but it seems reasonable that if you're hoping to get away with it, you probably shouldn't steal an 18-wheeler emblazoned with one of the most recognizable logos on the planet. However, that logic seemed to escape a man in Oklahoma this week, when he hijacked a Pepsi truck in broad daylight and took it on a truly ridiculous joyride, leaving a trail of soda bottles in his wake.
As workers were unloading soda from the back of a Pepsi truck in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Tuesday morning, a man managed to jump in the cab and steal it, with the back of the truck still open and one of the employees still inside. Fortunately, the worker was able to jump out, but the truck-jacker proceeded to take the rig on a wild ride.
Shortly after the truck was taken, a woman called police to report that her boyfriend was driving a Pepsi semi around a parking lot looking for her, according to local NBC affiliate KJRH. Shortly after that, cops spotted the suspect, who then led them on a 30-minute chase around Tulsa, spilling soda the whole time.
"He was just slinging soda pop through every intersection he blazed through," Sergeant Glenn Uhren told NewsOn6.
What to Do at Your Super Bowl Party If You Don't Like Football
The chase eventually ended when cops got close enough to the truck for an officer to try and jump into the cab. That's when the suspect, identified as Steven Hart, made a bee-line out the other door while the rig was still in gear, and the truck rear-ended a school bus (thankfully no kids were in it, and no injuries were reported).
Hart was then apprehended, and told police that he stole the truck because he felt like driving to the airport after getting into a fight with his girlfriend. However, the excitement didn't end once he was arrested. In addition to a litany of charges related to the truck theft, Hart also now faces charges related to attempting to escape jail after trying to flee through two locked doors inside the intake area of the Tulsa County Jail.
It's unclear how much Pepsi was lost over the course of the joyride, though at least the company got some free -- albeit dubious -- advertising out of the whole situation.
h/t Kansas.com