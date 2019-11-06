Man Steals Electric Cart From Walmart, Drives Around From Bar to Bar

Slow electric vehicles are fun because you can do bad things like, for example, rob someone and promtly flee the scene via Uber scooter. Or you can drink wine from a Pringles can while riding around a Walmart parking in an electronic shopping cart. Sure, you might get caught, but the silliness of the whole thing makes the crime somewhat less severe, as is the case with the most recent electric-powered shopping cart incident: A Louisiana man was arrested after allegedly stealing an electric-powered shopping cart from Walmart to go bar hopping.
The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Brice Kendell Williams drove an electronic shopping cart over half a mile away from the local Walmart to go from one bar to another, according to CNN. A clever Williams didn't want to get a DUI, but he still ended up getting charged with a felony. The crime? "Unauthorized use of a moveable."
"Unauthorized use of a movable is the intentional taking or use of a movable which belongs to another," the statute says, "Either without the other's consent, or by means of fraudulent conduct, practices, or representations, but without any intention to deprive the other of the movable permanently." That's kind of a nice addition at the end. Not enough people consider "borrowing" while accusing someone of theft.
The police first found out about the incident when someone at a bar in Houma, Louisiana reported that a man had arrived via shopping cart. Williams had apparently parked the cart between two cars, as any decent man with the intellectual wherewithal required to come up with an electronic scooter barhopping plan, would.
Williams told the deputy that he was at a different bar when he first decided to steal the electronic cart. He did so because he thought driving his car would get him a DUI. The more discreet method of pulling up outside of the pub with Walmart property seemed promising.
Maybe we should all go just back to riding horse drawn carriages, drinking, and running from the cops... like these Amish men.
Timothy DeLaGhetto & David So Eat Their Way Through the 2019 South Beach Wine & Food Festival
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.