A Dude Just Sued His Date for Texting During 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'

We can all probably agree that anyone with the gall to repeatedly text during a movie is a garbage person. There is simply no excuse to distract everyone with your obnoxiously bright phone screen in a pitch-black theater. But is it the sort of behavior that warrants a lawsuit? At least one man in Texas believes so, because he is now suing a woman he went on a date with for texting during Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.
Tinder really is a minefield, you guys.
The man, Brandon Vezmar, claims that his date -- whom he met online -- ruined his movie-watching experience because she wouldn't stop texting during the flick. He's filed a claim for $17.31 (the price of a single ticket for The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in 3D at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Austin they attended) against the woman in small claims court.
During this "first date from hell," as Vezmar has described it, the woman "activated her phone at least 10-20 times in 15 minutes to read and send text messages." Eventually, he suggested she leave the theater to finish texting, which she did just before driving off in her car and leaving him stranded.
The Austin American-Statesman got in touch with the woman, who claims she only texted two to three times, and that Vezmar had contacted her asking for the money for the ticket (which she refused, because "he took me out on a date.") He also allegedly contacted her younger sister asking for it, which prompted her to consider filing a protective order against him.
In a twist, the founder and CEO of Alamo Drafthouse actually chimed in on the drama and is now offering Vezmar a gift card for the exact amount he is demanding from the woman if he agrees to drop the suit. As he told the Statesmen, "On one hand, I am concerned about our courts being clogged with superfluous lawsuits, but as Vezmar states, ‘this is a threat to civilized society.'"
h/t The Austin American-Statesmen
