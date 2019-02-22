Dude Expertly Surfs on a Giant Sheet of Ice While Breaking Down a Pool

Routine backyard maintenance is rarely exciting, since it's more of a chore than anything else. That is, unless you're this guy, who found a way to make breaking down an above-ground pool very entertaining by dressing up as a pirate and riding a thick sheet of ice across the wave of water that gushed out beneath it.
In the video (posted above), you can see the dude standing on the frozen surface of a pool while using a shovel to bust through the lining on the side, presumably to let out the water underneath. He must have expected what was going to happen next, because he stands steady and upright even as the large sheet of ice surges forward and down atop the huge wave of water that eventually bursts through. Well, "stands steady" is a slight understatement, since he manages to strike a pose that can only be described as Jack Sparrow-esque. Kudos to whoever added the Pirates of the Caribbean score to the background.
What's more, the beer the dude had set on the ice remained intact during the whole thing, which he gleefully celebrates by loudly proclaiming "I saved the motherf***ing beer dude!" at the end.
Bravo, frozen pool pirate man. Bravo.
h/t Mashable
