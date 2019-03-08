This Video of a Guy Sledding With His Dog Will Instantly Make Your Day

If you've never had a dog of your own, it's nearly impossible to convey just how much happiness they can bring into your life. Yes, that sounds corny and trite, but it's the truth. And if for any reason you doubt it, you owe it to yourself to watch what happened when a man and his four-legged friend decided to go sledding while out for a walk. It's the purest joy you'll see all day.
After coming upon a steep, icy trail in the woods while out for a hike with his dog, a man decided to channel his inner child and test out how sleddable it was. Turns out, the pathway was slick enough that a sled wasn't even necessary, so he got on his back and let 'er rip, while his canine companion tried to keep up (and excitedly licked his face). He also managed to whip out his phone to get the whole experience on camera, and we're grateful he did, because what he captured were some of the most greatest moments of joy between man and furry friend to hit the internet in some time.
"So I asked my husband to go take the dog for a hike in the woods today and this is what I got back for proof," the video's description on YouTube states. "... Just a man and his dog having fun!"
You really ought to watch the whole thing. And then bookmark this so you can revisit it whenever you need to smile.
h/t Mashable
Villa Capri
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.