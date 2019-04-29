Man Allegedly Threatens Restaurant Workers After Learning They're out of Ranch

While we live in a time of increasingly intense division in this country, there's at least one thing that still unites us all: ranch dressing. Americans' obsession with the goopy condiment remains is unflinching, but it doesn't justify the recent behavior of one man in Detroit, who grew so enraged after learning the restaurant he was dining in was out of ranch that he allegedly threatened the waitstaff and was forced to leave.
A rabid ranch fan visiting an as-yet-unidentified eatery in Sterling Heights, Michigan last Thursday was hoping to get some of the creamy dressing with his order when he was informed they were out of the stuff. That's when things took an aggressive turn, and he allegedly began threatening workers inside the establishment, per to a report from ClickOnDetroit. The police were called to intervene in the heated exchange, but fortunately no one was assaulted during the ordeal. The man was eventually asked to leave, though it's unclear if he'll face any charges.
It's certainly not unheard of for people to go to uncomfortable lengths to get their hands on ranch for all manner of dipping and topping, but verbal threats definitely cross a red line.
Something tells us this dude could benefit from some anger management, and also perhaps a Hidden Valley Ranch keg.
h/t Munchies
