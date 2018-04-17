This Dude Fell Asleep in a Bar Bathroom & Had to Call 911 in the Morning to Escape

Any number of embarrassing and forgettable moments transpire at a bar. In the comforts of a dimly lit watering hole, you might spill a drink, completely botch an attempt to approach someone you find attractive, or perhaps fall asleep in the bathroom while sitting on the toilet.
Fatigue creeps up on everyone and sometimes unexpectedly, just as it did for one 23-year-old graduate student, who recently drifted off into a night's-long slumber in the bathroom of Marshall Stack Bar in New York.
After waking up on the toilet, he reportedly walked into the bar to find the sun cutting through the metal shutter on the door, glanced at his phone and realized it was 7am. But instead of accepting his fate as a captive in the shuttered bar's clutches, he called 911, and an emergency team of firefighters was quickly dispatched to free him. “I called 911 and the fire department came,” he said. “I told them I fell asleep in the bathroom and they just laughed.”
The man, who was interviewed by The New York Post without giving his name, detailed how the night unfolded. He got off work after a 12-hour shift at his office job, and met his friend at the bar, despite being bleary-eyed and wanting to go home. But his buddy, who was talking to a woman and needed a wingman, implored him to stay by buying him round after round of IPAs.
“I’m dead tired, I’ve had like three beers, [and] I wanted to leave,” the man recalled.
In the crux of his burnout, our hero went to the bathroom and sat down on the toilet. Under the weight of his sleepiness, his eyes shut for the duration of the evening and finally opened the next day.
“I wake up, walk into the bar, and it’s completely empty, and it’s daylight,” he said. His friend, apparently thought he'd left the night prior, as people normally do.
The authorities eventually freed him from captivity, but not without letting him feel the full weight of his actions.
“I was just so embarrassed,” he said. “They laughed and I just left.”
