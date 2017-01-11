Man Tries to Burn Ex-Girlfriend's House Down With Cheetos, Fails Miserably

Cheetos are a delightfully unhealthy snack that resemble cheese-covered packing peanuts. They also, incidentally, can aid in the dastardly deed of arson, according to local Massachusetts newspaper, The Tuanton Daily Gazette.

The paper reports that 31-year-old Shemroy Williams attempted to claim revenge on his ex-girlfriend by lighting her house on fire while she was still inside, apparently using Cheetos as a kindling substance meant to spark the flame. Investigators discovered that Williams had tried to burn the house in five different locations, using a propane tank as the main explosive agent. After his plot was foiled, he was caught orange-handed holding a bag of the cheese dust snack.