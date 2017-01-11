News

Man Tries to Burn Ex-Girlfriend's House Down With Cheetos, Fails Miserably

By Published On 11/19/2016 By Published On 11/19/2016
Shutterstock

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Cheetos are a delightfully unhealthy snack that resemble cheese-covered packing peanuts. They also, incidentally, can aid in the dastardly deed of arson, according to local Massachusetts newspaper, The Tuanton Daily Gazette.

The paper reports that 31-year-old Shemroy Williams attempted to claim revenge on his ex-girlfriend by lighting her house on fire while she was still inside, apparently using Cheetos as a kindling substance meant to spark the flame. Investigators discovered that Williams had tried to burn the house in five different locations, using a propane tank as the main explosive agent. After his plot was foiled, he was caught orange-handed holding a bag of the cheese dust snack.

The inherent horror of the crime aside, the act seemed something like a fool’s errand, given that Cheetos are not flammable. Williams was convicted of malicious destruction of property and handed a maximum sentence of 2-and-a-half years, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

The news only adds to the long, fascinating history of Cheetos, which maintain a multitude of trivial secrets. Luckily, the snack still hasn’t aided in any terrible crimes.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Childish Reporter Can't Handle Hearing the Word 'Beaver'

related

READ MORE
Amazon Is Lowering the Price of Prime -- But Today Only

related

READ MORE
This Spearfisherman's Bull Shark Attack Is 40 Seconds of Pure Terror

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like