This Dude Cooked a Piece of His Leg to See What It'd Taste Like

We're just going to come out and assume that you've probably (hopefully!) never stopped, put down your cheeseburger, and wondered what it might taste like if it was made with human flesh -- let alone your own human flesh. But if the question whets your morbid curiosity, a British TV presenter has gone ahead and attempted to find out what it tastes like -- by removing a piece of his own damn leg and cooking it.
As seen in the somewhat graphic video (above), BBC science reporter Greg Foot voluntarily had a small piece of his thigh muscle removed, which he later brought to a lab to be cooked and analyzed. Because consuming human flesh -- even your own -- is illegal, Foot was unable to actually eat his own meat, so he stopped a few steps short of Hannibal Lecter'ing himself and experienced what it smells like when cooked instead. That's right: he does not eat his own flesh. Thankfully.
As for what it smells like, Foot was pleasantly surprised, saying, "That actually smells quite nice. Really meaty though. Like a lot richer than pork or chicken." The lab's aroma analysis found similarities to red meat; specifically, pork and lamb. Seeing as smell makes up a huge part of what we taste, this is probably the closest we'll get to figuring out what human meat tastes like, short of nefarious means.
Obviously, going and literally eating yourself or other human flesh is not recommended and will probably get you in trouble with the law. We hope this goes without saying, but don't try this at home, folks.
