Couple's Love Story Is Perfectly Retold with This Short LEGO Movie

When your love story is as delightfully nerdy as animator Kevin Ulrich's, it can only be retold with an amazing stop-motion movie using LEGO. Well, at least that's likely how you'll feel after watching this insanely charming video Ulrich shared on YouTube the week ahead of his wedding.
In the video, posted to his Brotherhood Workshop channel, Ulrich tells the story of how he met his now-fiancée Celina at work and how their wonderfully geeky interests brought them together, despite his opposition to dating a co-worker. The short film shows how the couple quickly fell in love through a series of clips of them visiting an aquarium, kissing under fireworks, and geeking out at the Harry Potter-themed amusement park. It culminates with Ulrich's marriage proposal and their wedding ceremony, during which he says, "Best stupid decision ever!"
The 73-second video took him more than 70 hours to create, according to TIME, but seeing as you've probably watched it three times already, it was more than worth it.
