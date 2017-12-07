This Guy Got So Sunburnt He Put a Dent in His Forehead

Cade Huckabay might as well call himself Harvey Dent. The unheralded nickname is due to the fact that Huckabay, a 20-year-old without much respect for the sun’s cosmic fury, got so sunburnt that his head swelled up like a cherry lollipop. The unwitting victim posted a picture of the damage to Twitter on Monday, demonstrating that his cranium had become so supple after roasting in the sun that he was able to put a divot in his forehead.
Much to the delight of the internet, his face had basically become the human version of a green at your local pitch and putt.
"I personally thought the sunburn was hilarious," Huckabay told Mashable. "I mean it isn’t often you can put a dent in your head like that."
While it’s true that the sun doesn’t usually render your face a depressing glob of Play-Doh, it doesn’t mean that it’s incapable of doing so. Swelling is a common symptom of extreme sunburn, and according to the Mayo Clinic, severe swelling of the variety experienced by Huckabay is definitely cause to seek medical attention.
But because we live in a social media-obsessed vacuum where viral attention is more important than seeking medical help, Huckabay turned to Twitter instead. He explained to one fan: “the first day I couldn’t even touch my scalp.”
While Huckabuy chalked the swelling up to "no damn reason," we surmise it had something to do with the burning ball of gas situated 93,000,000 miles away. It's just a hunch.
