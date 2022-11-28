The Mandalorian Is Coming to Disneyland

Marvel and Star Wars have become integral parts of Disney World and Disneyland. (Ok, and basically anything else Disney does, like Disney+.)

Those newer-to-Disney properties continue to expand their mark on its theme parks. Now, the Mandalorian and Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) have entered the park. The characters will now roam Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland, joining guests for meet and greets in the park.

The pending arrival of The Mandalorian as part of Galaxy’s Edge was announced at the D23 Expo back in September. However, Mando and his Yoda-ish friend officially arrived in late November to become a staple of the Disneyland experience.

To find them, head to Batuu, where you may see other recent additions to the park, such as Boba Fett and Fennec Shand. The combination of Shand and Mandalorian emphasizes how Disney sees the Galaxy’s Edge area at both Disneyland and Disney World not just as a nod to the original films, but as evolving areas that reflect its ever-expanding Star Wars universe. Though, for now, The Mandalorian, carrying Grogu in a satchel, will only appear at Disneyland. There is a Galaxy’s Edge at Disney World in Florida, but there has not been any announcement to indicate that the Mandalorian will also appear at that park.