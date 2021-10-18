This Broadway-Themed Hotel Package Gets You Free Show Tickets & Perks
Shows include Aladdin, Hadestown, Mrs. Doubtfire, Wicked, and even Hamilton.
Now that Broadway has reopened following a total shutdown in the pandemic, you can make up for lost time. If there's a show on that iconic stage, and you want to see it, you can get those tickets, along with a themed hotel stay and meet-and-greet experience, as part of the Mandarin Oriental's Broadway VIP package.
In honor of Broadway's reopening, the Theater District-based hotel is celebrating with two packages. Both feature premium orchestra tickets to a Tony Award-winning show, show merch, and a meet-and-greet with stars, the latter of which goes far beyond the typical photo opp. You'll get to sit with a performer in the MO Lounge with Central Park views and executive chef Toni Robertson's "Broadway, Bubbles, and Bites" prix fixe menu.
The hotel, which sits just 10 blocks from Times Square, offers two variations of the package. There's the standard Broadway VIP Experience for $1,934 and the Hamilton Broadway Experience, which gets you Hamilton tickets for $2,334. Both are available for booking through January 2022 and require a two-night minimum stay.
The shows available in the Broadway package include Aladdin, Hadestown, Mrs. Doubtfire, and Wicked.
For those who want even more perks, you can join the Fans of M.O. program, which includes members-only offers, free WiFi, and easier booking.