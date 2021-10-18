This Broadway-Themed Hotel Package Gets You Free Show Tickets & Perks

Now that Broadway has reopened following a total shutdown in the pandemic, you can make up for lost time. If there's a show on that iconic stage, and you want to see it, you can get those tickets, along with a themed hotel stay and meet-and-greet experience, as part of the Mandarin Oriental's Broadway VIP package.

In honor of Broadway's reopening, the Theater District-based hotel is celebrating with two packages. Both feature premium orchestra tickets to a Tony Award-winning show, show merch, and a meet-and-greet with stars, the latter of which goes far beyond the typical photo opp. You'll get to sit with a performer in the MO Lounge with Central Park views and executive chef Toni Robertson's "Broadway, Bubbles, and Bites" prix fixe menu.