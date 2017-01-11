The Mannequin Challenge Has Arrived in Space

You'd be forgiven for thinking the Mannequin Challenge had been put down, sent off to meme heaven to hang with the dramatic chipmunk and "Charlie bit my finger." Turns out, it was just on hiatus during the long journey to space.

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet has posted a zero gravity installment of the social media craze. Pesquet, an astronaut with the European Space Agency (ESA) on a six-month mission aboard the International Space Station, and his cohorts managed to hold perfectly still without the aid of gravity, bringing the meme to its logically illogical conclusion.