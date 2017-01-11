The Mannequin Challenge Has Arrived in Space

You'd be forgiven for thinking the Mannequin Challenge had been put down, sent off to meme heaven to hang with the dramatic chipmunk and "Charlie bit my finger." Turns out, it was just on hiatus during the long journey to space.
Astronaut Thomas Pesquet has posted a zero gravity installment of the social media craze. Pesquet, an astronaut with the European Space Agency (ESA) on a six-month mission aboard the International Space Station, and his cohorts managed to hold perfectly still without the aid of gravity, bringing the meme to its logically illogical conclusion.
Even in the absence of gravity, the astronauts of the ISS manage to be more still than LeBron James, who had no barriers to sitting still for five seconds.
Mannequin challenge purists (laugh, but there's some commenter out there cracking his or her knuckles) might be shaking their head at the lack of "Black Beatles" in the video. Well, the internet totally has you covered.
The challenge, once presumed dead, should now have taken its final breath. It's been on TV. It's been done by dogs. It's been done by preschoolers. It's been done by athletes with way more strength than anyone you know. Now it's been to space. Shut it down.
h/t Mashable
