Mapping America's Scary Clown-in-the-Woods Epidemic

Clowns are scary. At least some are and a remake of Stephen King's It isn't going to help reduce the collective number of clown-induced nightmares. But recently scary clowns have been sighted across the U.S. They've been seen standing on the edge of roads or in the woods reportedly trying to lure people to another location for what are surely nefarious purposes. (Remember: Never go to a second location with a clown.)

It all started Aug. 20 in Greenville, South Carolina near the Fleetwood Manor Apartments (or earlier in August, if you count the "Gags" the Clown sightings in Wisconsin that wound up being a marketing campaign). That was followed by more reports in the area of creepy clowns trying to lure children into the woods. Days after that, there was a sighting in Columbus, Ohio. Then one in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. And while no one has proven that the rash of clown sightings are fake, there has yet to be a single shred of evidence otherwise. There's no smoking barrel with suspenders, no oversized shoe caught in a fence, or red curly hair draped over a sapling on the edge of the woods.