This Map Shows the Most Obscene Place Names Around the World

From Cooter, Missouri to Felchville, Massachusetts, the United States is proudly home to several hilariously lewd town names. But if snickering at places like Dickshooter, Idaho or Sugar Tit, South Carolina isn't enough for you, there's actually a beautiful world map showing some of the funniest and rudest place names all across the globe.

It's called the Magnificently Rude Map of World Place Names and it gloriously features more than 200 of the world's most bizarre and delightfully obscene place names, including Anus, Philippines, Bullshit Hill in Australia, and one of the best by far, Tickle Cock Bridge in the UK. Mapmakers Strumpshaw, Tincleton & Giggleswick claim all the names on the vintage-style map are truly real-life places, compiled purely for the purpose of making people laugh. Oh, and let's not forget Fucking, Austria.