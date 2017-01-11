This Map Shows You Which Apple Stores Have AirPods in Stock

Although Nintendo's nostalgia-inducing NES Classic Edition console is far and away the most sought-after gift for the holidays this year, it looks like Apple's long-awaited AirPods are seeing similar demand after promptly selling out upon their debut last week. Thankfully, a site called istocknow.com has created a new tool it claims will show you which Apple retails stores have the pricey wireless earbuds in stock.

Just minutes after AirPods first hit Apple's online store last Tuesday, shipping estimates slipped to as long as six weeks; however, the company managed to make additional inventory available at its retail stores all across the county on Monday. Now, it appears that first-adopters have already nabbed much of that additional stock, but istocknow.com's tool could very well help to reveal which stores might still have AirPods available, according to a report by TechCrunch.