This Map Shows You Which Apple Stores Have AirPods in Stock

Although Nintendo's nostalgia-inducing NES Classic Edition console is far and away the most sought-after gift for the holidays this year, it looks like Apple's long-awaited AirPods are seeing similar demand after promptly selling out upon their debut last week. Thankfully, a site called istocknow.com has created a new tool it claims will show you which Apple retails stores have the pricey wireless earbuds in stock.
Just minutes after AirPods first hit Apple's online store last Tuesday, shipping estimates slipped to as long as six weeks; however, the company managed to make additional inventory available at its retail stores all across the county on Monday. Now, it appears that first-adopters have already nabbed much of that additional stock, but istocknow.com's tool could very well help to reveal which stores might still have AirPods available, according to a report by TechCrunch.
The site displays exactly which Apple stores all over the world have AirPods available for purchase -- right on a simple map, per the report. Of course, Apple's official website provides the same information when you search for availability with your city or zip code, but this way, you can see all of that information visualized and at a much larger scale. This could be particularly helpful if you know someone who lives near an Apple store in another city and wouldn't mind stopping by to grab you a set, especially if you'll see them over the holidays. The site also shows inventory information for iPhones, MacBooks, and Apple Watches.
Of course, if you find a store on the map with AirPods in stock, you should definitely verify their availability via the traditional method on Apple's website before walking into the busy store and demanding them. The tool makes this step easy with a "Check at Apple" button that takes you to the company's online store, where you can go ahead and purchase them for in-store pickup -- you know, to avoid crushing disappointment.
As of late Wednesday afternoon, istocknow.com's map showed only one Apple retail location with stock of AirPods, but you can expect that to change in the coming days as stores receive more of the in-demand devices. Hopefully, getting your hands on the damn things before the holidays will be easier than the NES Classic Edition.
h/t TechCrunch
