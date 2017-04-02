Kids Interrupt the News Repeatedly in March's Best News Bloopers

News Be Funny's monthly compilation of the best news bloopers had a banner month. March saw a load of high-profile bloopers that made headlines and saw ridiculous returns from on-air accidents. However, the most notable part of March's bloopers was a boatload of kids who ran in front of the camera to get their 15 minutes.
It started early in the month with a kid who surprised a Mississippi meteorologist with his own weather forecast. The budding weatherman called for lots of farts, which the young man delivered by turning his butt at the meteorologist and rifling a toot into the meteorologist's pants.
Professor Robert E. Kelly made headlines repeatedly after his kids ran into the middle of a BBC interview. This blooper was so notable the family held a press conference. The incident even spawned multiple parodies.
Beyond goofy kids, the compilation features a cow licking a breast, missing and broken microphones, broadcasters accidentally drawing a penis (which happens all the time), and a kid broadcasting from the streets of Iowa. Watch the full month of lowlights above.
