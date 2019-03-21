All the Free & Cheap Food You Can Get During March Madness

It's the best time of the year to be a basketball fan. There are about three weeks of non-stop games on the horizon as March Madness kicks off this week. That means lowered productivity at work and friends gathered around a spread of chicken wings and beer.
Whether your team is in the tournament or not, there are loads of offers available for basketball fans (and people who pretend they like basketball for a good deal). You'll find cheap eats from places like Buffalo Wild Wings, Wendy's, Domino's, Taco Bell, and other restaurants across the country.
Here's a list of the best offers you can find throughout the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.
This fried quesadilla is infused with Hot Cheetos
Food Deals for March Madness
Domino's
The deal: To celebrate the start of March Madness, Pizza Hut is offering half-off all menu-priced items.
When: March 18-24
Wendy's
The deal: Use the app to get a $1 Junior Bacon Cheeseburger through March 19. Or you could order at least $10 worth of food through DoorDash, use the code "FREEBIGGIEBAG," and you'll get a free $5 Biggie Bag, which includes a Bacon Double Stack, a four-piece order of nuggets, small fries, and a small drink.
When: Through March 24
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: Take half off a medium deep dish pizza when you order through Grubhub. Plus, you can get free delivery from March 22-24.
When: March 18 - April 8
Taco Bell
The deal: Get free delivery through Grubhub if you order at least through $12 worth of food. Available in select markets.
When: March 18-25
Giordano's
The deal: The restaurant is launching four new wing flavors: dry-rubbed ranch, tequila lime, old bay, and Nashville hot. To kick off the fun for March Madness, you can get buy-one-get-one-free orders on the new flavors with the code "249-238-711."
When: March 19-24
Hooters
The deal: Get $5 off orders of at least $25 when you order through Grubhub. There's nothing that screams "sports party" like wings.
When: March 29-31
Auntie Anne's
The deal: Ripped from the pages of Weird Food Magazine, Auntie Anne's has a giant bucket of pretzels in the shape of a hoop. The idea is that you can dunk pretzels in sauce, but you know you'll get this and chuck pretzels across the room at the bucket. The Free Throw Bucket is $19.99 and the 3 Pointer Bucket Trio (three pretzel buckets) is $54.99.
When: March 18-April 8
Metro Diner
The deal: If it's your first catering order through Metro Diner, congratulations! You get $25 off an order of at least $100 as long as it's for a weekday and placed online with the code "WINTER2019."
When: Through March 31
White Castle
The deal: Load up on sliders and get free delivery on Grubhub orders in select markets.
When: March 28-30
Joella's Hot Chicken
The deal: Order any chicken platter from the catering menu and get a free half order of Big Wings or Jumbo Tenders. Also, on these same dates, draft beers are $2.50 at all locations.
When: March 23-24 & April 6-8
Schlotzsky's
The deal: Get free delivery through Grubhub in select markets.
When: March 21-24
Del Taco
The deal: Select markets are getting free delivery through Grubhub to close out the tournament.
When: April 2-8
Qdoba
The deal: Guess what? Free delivery? Guess where? Select markets and through Grubhub. You were all over it.
When: April 6-8
March Madness Bracket Contests
Elephant Bar Restaurant
The deal: Rewards members can jump into the restaurant's bracket contest to win Reward Dollars. The first-place winner will get $250 in reward dollars, second place gets $100, and third gets $50.
When: Enter by March 19
Other Ongoing Food Deals
Carvel
The deal: Grab an ice cream sundae and they’ll throw in another one for free every Wednesday.
When: Ongoing, every Wednesday
Hungry Howie's
The deal: Take home a $1 medium one-topping pizza with the purchase of a large one-topping pizza at regular price. Use the code "MEDIUM1" to take advantage.
When: Ongoing
Carl's Jr.
The deal: Sign up for the Carl's Jr. promo club, and you're going to get a free small order of fries and a small beverage.
When: Ongoing
PintPass
The deal: This app asks you to answer a couple questions about brewery taprooms when you stop by for a beer. In exchange for your time, they're buying you a round. Get all the details on grabbing free beers through PintPass here.
When: Ongoing
Arby's
The deal: Sign up for Arby's email newsletter and start with a coupon for a free roast beef sandwich.
When: Ongoing
Baskin-Robbins
The deal: When you download the Baskin-Robbins app for the first time, you get a free regular-sized scoop as an in-app offer.
When: Ongoing
Bruegger's Bagels
The deal: You get how this goes now. Sign up for their Inner Circle club, and new members get a coupon for a free bagel with cream cheese.
When: Ongoing
Einstein Bros. Bagels
The deal: Find a similar deal here. Sign up for the Shmear Society and grab a free bagel.
When: Ongoing
Baja Fresh
The deal: Join the restaurant's Club Baja membership program, and you'll get an offer for a totally free taco, valid for one chicken, carnitas Baja, or Americano taco.
When: Ongoing
Quiznos
The deal: Sign up for the Toasty Points loyalty app and get rewarded with a free 4-inch sub with any purchase.
When: Ongoing
Papa Murphy's
The deal: Sign up for the take-and-bake chain's email offers, and you'll get a code for 25% off your next online order of $20 or more.
When: Ongoing
