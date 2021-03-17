News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food During March Madness Be the GOAT of the food court.

It's been a long while since basketball fans got to revel in the annual month of lunacy. March Madness is back in 2021, with the reigning champions dating back to the 2019 tournament. There are 63 games ready to flood your TV, and you're going to need some good food to power you through the highs, the lows, and the inevitable destruction of your bracket. Fortunately, you can dig up all kinds of deals that will bring good food to your doorstep at a discount during the games. You'll find deals from Buffalo Wild Wings, Wendy's, Pollo Campero, McDonald's, Qdoba, and a whole lot of other restaurants. There's a lot out there. We've pulled it all together so you can keep your eyes on the game instead of jumping between six different food apps on your phone. Here are the best food deals you'll find during March Madness. Be sure to check back often. This list will be updated regularly to make sure all the best deals are easy to track down every day of the tournament.

Free Food During March Madness Pollo Campero

The deal: Pollo is joining the chicken sandwich feud with two new sandwiches. You can get BOGO chicken sandwiches all month.

When: Through March 31

The deal: To celebrate the introduction of freshly cracked eggs in all of its breakfast sandwiches, the convenience store is offering Tims Rewards members a free breakfast sandwich. You're going to need to be an early riser, though.

When: Through March 21, 5-7 am Penn Station East Coast Subs

The deal: The sub shop is hosting its annual "roundup campaign" that raises money for local Down syndrome organizations. If you donate $2 or more, you'll get a card for BOGO subs on your next visit.

When: Through March 21 Rubio's Coastal Grill

The deal: For National Chip & Dip Day, Rubio's is giving out free chips and guacamole with any order. Just drop in the code "MKTG1067" when ordering online.

When: March 22-23 Boston Market

The deal: The rotisserie chain is offering free kid meals. No purchase is required at all. Kids 12 and under can just grab a free one.

When: For just a little while Chili's

The deal: For National Chip & Dip Day, you can grab a free order of The Chip & Dip Trio if you're a My Chili's Rewards member. It's $6.99 otherwise.

When: March 23 Taco John's

The deal: The launch of its new value menu includes the option to grab a free Chicken, Bacon Guacamole Street Taco when you order any Pepsi product through the Taco John's app.

When: Through April 5

Pizza Deals During March Madness Blaze Pizza

The deal: Every year, Blaze lets pizza lovers grab a customized 11-inch pizza with unlimited toppings for $3.14 on Pi Day. This year, you'll be able to do that for about a month, either in-restaurant or online. You'll find the offer in the Blaze app. If you're not a member, sign up before March 14.

When: March 14 - April 12

Other Food Deals During March Madness Ike's Love & Sandwiches

The deal: Wear a college shirt or gear to support a March Madness team to get $3 off your order.

When: March 26

The deal: Order through Uber Eats to get a $0 delivery fee. You'll have to hit the $20 minimum, though.

When: Through March 21 The Cheesecake Factory

The deal: Take 20% off any of its "SkinnyLicious" menu items when you order through Door Dash or pickup through the chain's website.

When: Through March 19 Qdoba

The deal: It's offering free delivery on days when March Madness games are being played. You'll just have to hit the $15 minimum.

When: March 18-22, 27-30, April 3-5 Yoshinoya

The deal: Order from Uber Eats to get buy-one-get-one-free Regular Teriyaki Chicken Bowls every night when there are March Madness games taking place.

When: March 18-23, 27-30, April 3-5 STK Steakhouse

The deal: Get $5 orders of lil' Corned Beef Sliders with Tater Tots.

When: March 15-21 Kona Grill

The deal: Corned Beef Sliders are just $6. The special is available for takeout and delivery.

When: Through March 21 Logan's Roadhouse

The deal: You can order a Roadhouse Party Pack for St. Patrick's Day. That includes grabbing an order of Loaded Potato Skins to feed 10-12 people for $29.99.

When: March 17-21 Peet's Coffee

The deal: Take 35% off your first shipment in a Peet's subscription to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

When: March 17-24

