This Badass Mega RV Puts Every Other RV to Shame

Long road trips may be tough, but no one ever said they didn't have to be stylish. There's one giant mega-RV filled with outrageously appointed accommodations that let you cruise along the open road as if you were enjoying the comforts of an actual cruise on the open ocean. Enter the Marchi Mobile.
Let's be clear, these suckers are marketed and sold only to the super rich. It's packed with insane specs that include a full kitchen; master bedroom which comes with a king-sized bed made by the British Royal Family's bed manufacturer; a separate spa area complete with a vanity mirror; a lounge with bar furniture, a wine cabinet, and access to the cockpit (yes, it's called a "cockpit," and it looks like the Millennium Falcon's cockpit); and -- obviously -- a leather steering wheel in front of the driver's seat. All in all, that amounts to about 732 square feet, but in addition to the features packed inside, there's also a retractable, covered sky lounge area that you can pull out -- perfect for sunset hours spent lazing about after you're tired of driving.
In addition to the luxury that Marchi loaded into it, the vehicle's also been put through a battery of rigorous tipping, braking, and fire-safety tests, so you can be sure that it won't fail or bust on you willy-nilly. Priced at $2.4 million, it'd be a shame if it did that anyway.
I'm not sure I know anyone who could afford to actually use something like this, but I do know that if I had one, the first thing I would do would be to drive across the whole damn country in it. Try that sometime, and maybe dream of this beautiful behemoth.
