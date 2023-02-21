Here's What You Missed at the Mardi Gras Parade This Year

For those of us who couldn't make it to the celebrations this year.

By Opheli Garcia Lawler

Published on 2/21/2023 at 5:05 PM

A colorful red and orange parade float in the crowded streets of New Orleans
Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The 2023 Mardi Gras celebrations are well underway in New Orleans. The streets are filled with revelers and the kind of colorful party that any city could only handle once a year. If you weren't fortunate enough to be on the ground to celebrate the festivities like locals, you might be feeling some serious FOMO right now. For Mardi Gras Day on February 21, the streets of New Orleans were filled with colors, celebrations, music, and the general goings ons that come with the parade.

Below, we've pulled some photos and videos that show off the best of the parade and celebrations this year.

Two women with pic hair and feathered hats celebrating.
CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images
Crowd of people, including a young boy with glasses, enjoying the Mardi Gras Parade.
CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images
King of Proteus at the Uptown parade in New Orleans
Erika Goldring/Getty Images
The 2023 Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club parade in New Orleans
CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images
A float in the 2023 Krewe of Orpheus parade in New Orleans.
Erika Goldring/Getty Images
A float in the Krewe of Orpheus parade in New Orleans.
Erika Goldring/Getty Images

While Mardi Gras 2023 is coming to a close, there's no rule saying you can't start planning a trip to New Orleans right now. You may not get as many beads and parades, but the city is a great time all year round. Check out all of Thrillist's recommendations before your next trip. 

