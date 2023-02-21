Here's What You Missed at the Mardi Gras Parade This Year

The 2023 Mardi Gras celebrations are well underway in New Orleans. The streets are filled with revelers and the kind of colorful party that any city could only handle once a year. If you weren't fortunate enough to be on the ground to celebrate the festivities like locals, you might be feeling some serious FOMO right now. For Mardi Gras Day on February 21, the streets of New Orleans were filled with colors, celebrations, music, and the general goings ons that come with the parade.

Below, we've pulled some photos and videos that show off the best of the parade and celebrations this year.