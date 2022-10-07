This Cruise Line Is Offering Free Bookings to First Responders & Veterans

Margaritaville at Sea, the Jimmy Buffet cruise line, wants to thank active and veteran military, first responders, law enforcement officers, and educators by allowing them to sail free. "For your dedication to serving our communities at home and abroad, Margaritaville at Sea invites all active and veteran military, first responders, law enforcement officers and educators to sail free on a much-deserved 3-day, 2-night cruise to Grand Bahama Island," the Margaritaville announcement states.

The Heroes Sail Free program will only apply to registered members. You will see the discount applied at checkout after entering information for everyone in your party. To qualify for the program you must be a verified member of the GovX ID platform. Up to two qualified first responders or military members are allowed per stateroom, and eligible candidates must travel with at least one paying guest. If you qualify, you can only get one sailing per year, and will still be responsible for taxes, fees, port charges and gratuities.

Because of how great a deal this is, it's already pretty popular. Dates are booking up quickly for Single-Passenger Hero Cabins. The Double Occupancy Cabins for a hero and a guest have more availability.

You can learn more about the details of this offer and find out more about deals available on Margaritaville at Sea sailings on the company's website.