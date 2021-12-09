Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville Is Being Turned into A Cruise Ship Experience

Being a Jimmy Buffett fan—also known as a Parrot Head—is a lifestyle. It means embracing Hawaiian shirts, endless happy hours, and the sweet sound of steel drums and beach-worthy jams. In fact, Buffett fans are so dedicated that the musician has built an empire that goes way beyond music, expanding into the restaurant business with his Margaritaville eateries and even opening retirement homes. Now, he's taking to the high seas.

Margaritaville at Sea will be an "offshore resort experience," according to the press release. The first ship, the Margaritaville Paradise, will have everything Parrot Heads want from a vacation and will be decked out from bow to stern with Margaritaville's signature tropical, beach-hut casual design.

The ship features 10 passenger decks and 658 cabins in various stateroom categories, as well as various restaurants and bars. Guests can choose between JWB Prime Steak & Seafood, Frank and Lola's Pizzeria, Port of Indecision Buffett, LandShark Sports Bar, and Margaritaville Coffee & Pastry Shop. There will also be the Euphoria Lounge, Sunset Bar, and the 5 O'Clock Somewhere Bar.

Further, there's the Par-A-Dice Casino, Stars on the Water Theater, St. Somewhere Spa, Fins Up! Fitness Center, and, of course, lots of pools and shopping opportunities.

"Margaritaville at Sea will be a new, exciting, and fun way for guests to escape and vacation in Margaritaville," John Cohlan, CEO of Margaritaville, said in a statement. "From oceans to lakes, Margaritaville has an organic tie to the water and with Margaritaville at Sea, we're able to put our iconic lifestyle, resort experiences, and elevated service directly on the sea. We look forward to seeing guests on, and in, Paradise."

The ship will set off on its maiden voyage on April 30, leaving from Palm Beach, Florida, and heading to Grand Bahama Island. You can book your trip here, and get ready to be out on the water with like-minded Buffett fans.