Margaritaville at Sea Is Now Offering an $899 Unlimited Cruise Pass

Whether it's for flights or trains, unlimited passes are the new cool thing in travel. So much so that now, cruise lines have hopped on the trend too.

Margaritaville At Sea, the "floating island vacation" cruise line, just launched an unlimited package deal, dubbed the "Ultimate Paradise Pass," that allows you to jump aboard and head over to the Bahamas as many times as you want throughout 2023. The discounted price is the real deal here: now, you can get the pass for only $899 instead of the original retail price of $2,399.

The ship, named the Margaritaville At Sea Paradise, has 658 cabins and offers a tropical-themed experience with a variety of swimming pools and amenities, including a spa and a fitness center.

You'd better act fast to secure your passholder spot. Margaritaville At Sea only released a limited number of 500 Unlimited Paradise Passes. At the time of writing, and according to the website, there are now only 427 available.

Once you get your pass, the fun can begin. Each pass is valid for a double occupancy room, meaning that you can bring a travel buddy for free. Guests will be assigned the best available room (excluding suites), and will either stay in an ocean view or inside stateroom.

Passholders will have to adhere to a few rules, though. The pass is only valid for non-consecutive two-night stays, and it can be used from April 1 through December 31, 2023. If you consider yourself a flexible and impulsive traveler, this is the best deal for you. Through the pass, voyages can only be booked between 24 and 72 hours in advance. Additionally, the pass doesn't include taxes, fees, port expenses, gratuities, fuel surcharges, or onboard expenses. For an extra charge, you'll also be able to add any upgrades, packages, and excursions when you book your trips.

For more information and to purchase your Unlimited Paradise Pass, you can visit this website.