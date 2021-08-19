Mariah Carey Just Launched Her Own Line of Irish Cream Liqueurs

Mariah Carey is giving us a new moment—of the Irish Cream variety. The multiplatinum global superstar is branching out from her music career and her reign as the Queen of Christmas to launch her own line of Irish cream liqueur called Black Irish.

If this feels unexpected, here's a simple explanation: Mariah Carey loves Irish creams. As a fan, she wanted to create her own with high-quality ingredients (of course). “I have been putting my heart into this project for almost two years and I am so excited to finally share this news with you all,” she was quoted as saying in a press release.

Carey, ever the wordsmith, named the liqueur Black Irish in reference to her Black and Irish heritage. The cleverly named line will include Original Irish Cream, Salted Caramel, and White Chocolate flavors. Irish cream liqueurs, like the song “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” are traditionally enjoyed during the winter holidays, but Carey says it can be a year-round beverage.