Mariah Carey Is Launching a Delivery-Only Holiday Cookie Brand

Thanksgiving is behind us and it’s time to focus on what’s ahead. That’s easier said than done for some people. Mariah Carey, the self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas, for example, is always ready to deck the halls or jingle some bells. It’s who she is. And it looks like she’s taking her festive spirit a step further this holiday season.

The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer is launching a holiday cookie brand, just in time for Santa to start making his rounds. Carey is teaming up with Robert Earl, the mastermind behind Bertucci’s Italian eateries, to launch Mariah’s Cookies on December 4. It’s not just a holiday treat—that’s also National Cookie Day.

“Mariah and I have chatted over the years about working together on a food business and, with her love of baking, cookies were a natural fit. As Mariah is synonymous with the holidays and celebration, we will make sure that her special holiday flavors are available not only for the holidays but year-round,” Earl is quoted as saying in a press release. “It has been an inspiration to work with Mariah to develop this brand and to get it launched in time for National Cookie Day and the holiday season. I can think of no better way to celebrate with friends and family than with a box of Mariah’s Cookies, and on December 4, I plan to watch Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special on Apple TV with a box of assorted cookies myself!”

Mariah’s Cookies will come in a few flavors, so you can satisfy whatever craving you’re having in a pinch. Chocolate Chunk, Triple Chocolate Chunk, Heath Bar, Lemon Cooler, and Spiced Oatmeal Raisin make up the regular flavor lineup. Meanwhile White Chocolate Cranberry, Pumpkin, and Gingerbread make up the holiday-themed offerings.

Now, for the best part. You don’t even have to leave the house to get your hands on these comfort snacks. Mariah’s Cookies will be available exclusively through third-party delivery apps like Uber Eats, Postmates, GrubHub, Doordash, and Seamless. However, they’ll only be available in select cities: Los Angeles, New York, Boston, San Francisco, Phoenix, Chicago, Philadelphia, Denver, Las Vegas, Houston, Austin, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Honolulu, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Albuquerque, Sacramento, St. Paul, Kansas City, Scottsdale, Columbus, Minneapolis, San Diego, Louisville, and Washington, DC. Customers can snag boxes of Mariah’s Cookies from December 4 into 2021.

You can order Mariah’s Cookies by the box in either one flavor, or an assortment. They come in a dozen or half dozen with the option to customize each by adding individual cookies. Basically, no matter what you like or what you’re craving, there’s a box for you. If there’s not, you can create it.