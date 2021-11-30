Milk Bar & Mariah Carey Partner to Release Irish Cream-Inspired Cake

Earlier this month, Milk Bar introduced the first drop of its holiday series, a Thanksgiving croissant stuffed with tart cranberry sauce, tender roasted turkey, and savory gravy folded into a fresh herb-seasoned pastry dough. And while it quickly sold out online, the Holiday Lab is introducing another soon-to-be favorite with a little help from the queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey.

Milk Bar is teaming up with Carey to launch a limited-edition cake in honor of her new Irish Cream line, Black Irish. The Double Chocolate Caramel Cream Cake, which hit online stores Monday, is layered with cheesecake, gooey caramel, coffee milk crumble, and caramel frosting and is inspired by Carey's Black Irish Salted Caramel flavor.

"The holidays are the perfect time for something sweet, which is why I'm so excited to partner with Milk Bar to bring the flavors of Black Irish Salted Caramel to life with the Double Chocolate Caramel Cream Cake," Mariah Carey was quoted in a statement to Thrillist. "Inspired by Black Irish, this cake is perfect for holiday parties or simply for indulging your sweet tooth—a tasty morsel that I know everyone will enjoy."