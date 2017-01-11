Marijuana Is Legal in a Bunch of New States

The 2016 presidential election is over, and Donald Trump is the president-elect of the United States. For some, this news is an unbridled catastrophe, the signaling of everything good and decent in America meeting a torturous demise. For others, Hillary Clinton’s loss means the complete opposite.
Although the American populace is fiercely split along partisan lines, Tuesday night’s down ballot measures scored a welcome victory for an unlikely group: stoners. OK, initiatives supporting legalized medical marijuana and recreational use in a number of states don’t only apply to those who nurse bongs and plow through Ben and Jerry’s. Activists can welcome the results with a smile too, as voters in California, Nevada and Massachusetts passed recreational marijuana initiatives on Tuesday night. The three states follow in the footsteps of Colorado and Washington, which both legalized recreational marijuana in 2012, reports The Washington Post.
Many advocates see California as the vanguard of legalization efforts for the entire country, if not internationally. “This represents a monumental victory for the marijuana reform movement,” Ethan Nadelmann, executive director of the Drug Policy Alliance, said in a statement. “With California’s leadership now, the end of marijuana prohibition nationally, and even internationally, is fast approaching.”
Additionally, Florida, Arkansas and North Dakota all approved medical marijuana initiatives, while voters in Montana approved an initiative that will allow medical marijuana to be prescribed to those afflicted with PTSD and other chronic pain issues.
But, for reformers, the glaring caveat exists with the forthcoming presidency of Donald Trump, and whether his Republican administration would impede progress made on the state-level. “The prospect of Rudy Giuliani or Chris Christie as attorney general does not bode well,” Nadelmann told the Post in an interview. There are various ways in which a hostile White House could trip things up.”
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster.