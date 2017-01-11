Marijuana Is Legal in a Bunch of New States

The 2016 presidential election is over, and Donald Trump is the president-elect of the United States. For some, this news is an unbridled catastrophe, the signaling of everything good and decent in America meeting a torturous demise. For others, Hillary Clinton’s loss means the complete opposite.

Although the American populace is fiercely split along partisan lines, Tuesday night’s down ballot measures scored a welcome victory for an unlikely group: stoners. OK, initiatives supporting legalized medical marijuana and recreational use in a number of states don’t only apply to those who nurse bongs and plow through Ben and Jerry’s. Activists can welcome the results with a smile too, as voters in California, Nevada and Massachusetts passed recreational marijuana initiatives on Tuesday night. The three states follow in the footsteps of Colorado and Washington, which both legalized recreational marijuana in 2012, reports The Washington Post.