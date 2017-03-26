This Insane Marilyn Monroe-Themed House Is For Sale

Behind an unremarkable facade in Ireland lurks the quite remarkable abode of a serious Marilyn Monroe fan. It's not someone who owns a Monroe poster and has seen The Seven Year Itch 37 times. This is a super fan. This is a person for whom the shortened noun is not enough. This is a fanatic.

The 1,120-square foot home is on the market in Dublin. It's going to take a very specific kind of person to move into this technicolor wonderland where it appears pop art exploded across every visible surface.