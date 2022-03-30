There's Now a Powdered Energy Drink Mix with Weed

The world of weed edibles is getting weird. As recreational cannabis spreads across the US, big companies are getting involved, smaller but beloved companies like Jones Soda are jumping in, and the brands that are already there are throwing ideas at the wall to see what sticks. It's not a bad situation for anyone who is making a regular stop by the local dispensary.

MariMed has just released an edible you probably didn’t see coming. Vibrations: High + Energy is a drink mix that is both an energy drink and an edible. It is described with weed-company-speak that sounds like marketing department was allowed to use all of its favorite phrases. It’s an “all-natural, full-spectrum cannabis drink mix that provides focus and energy for the mind and body.”

This is the first MariMed release in the world of cannabis-infused beverages, which is rapidly expanding. You take the pouch of powder, mix in a little water as you might with a big ol’ glass of Tang, and boom, weed and energy drink.