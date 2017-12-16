Mario Batali’s Latest Apology Came With a Cinnamon Roll Recipe

Mario Batali, the embattled chef and former host of ABC's The Chew who stands accused of sexual misconduct from various women, issued an apology via his newsletter on Friday that bizarrely included a recipe for cinnamon rolls.
The allegations against Batali surfaced on Monday, when Eater published a report in which four women accused Batali of aggressive sexual behavior throughout the course of his decades-long career in the restaurant business. Revelations of Batali's past impropriety were further reported throughout the week as more women came forward, alleging misconduct that regularly involved groping. According to one account reported by The New York Times, Batali frequented a New York City restaurant with a reputation for its "rape room."
On Friday, Batali took responsibility for his actions, writing "I will work every day to regain your respect and trust," in his newsletter. The short apology has been lost on many of his critics however, after he included a link to a recipe for Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls at the bottom of the mea culpa.
In a statement provided to Eater on Monday, Batali acknowledged his past behavior and apologized without pushing a recipe. “I apologize to the people I have mistreated and hurt," he said in a statement provided to the publication.
The chef was fired from his position as host of ABC's The Chew on Friday, and earlier this week, he "stepped away" from the Batali and Bastianich Hospitality Group, the restaurant empire he co-founded with restaurateur Joe Bastianich, CNN reported. Batali is still a part-owner of the company.
