Dad Pranks Daughter With 'Mario Kart'-Themed Rejection Letter From Dream School

You're going to be hard-pressed to find a dad prank that dads harder than this.
Vivian, a 13-year-old student, applied to a magnet school for the arts. When the letter arrived from the high school, her parents filmed her opening the letter because this is 2018. Only, she wasn't opening the real letter. She was opening a fake rejection. Vivian was visibly upset by the letter's opening lines, but her dad pressed her to read the full missive. It turns out Booker T. Washington High School takes Mario Kart ethics quite seriously.
She quickly figured out it was a prank. And it's a prank that, if it didn't turn positive so quickly, might have been a little harsh.
"We regret that we cannot offer a position at our school," the impressively forged letter read, "to anyone who would unpause a game of Mario Kart while her opponent was out of the room. You are free to reapply in the future once you learn to behave like a decent human being."
The prank is immediately followed by hugs and cheering as she finds out she was accepted to the school.
h/t Mashable
