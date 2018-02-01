Entertainment

'Mario Kart' Is Finally Coming to Your Phone

By Published On 02/01/2018 By Published On 02/01/2018
Courtesy of Nintendo

Trending

related

The First Trailer for Adam Sandler and Chris Rock's Netflix Movie Is Here

related

The Definitive Guide to Eating in Little Italy

related

How To Rock The Lunar New Year Up And Down The West Coast

related

Southwest Is Offering $49 Flights Around the U.S. in the Spring

Great news for humans and possibly primates with knowledge of simple tools: Nintendo is finally releasing a mobile version of Mario Kart.

Nintendo announced on Wednesday via Twitter that the game will be called Mario Kart Tour, but unfortunately didn't provide much information beyond that. We know that it'll be available on both iOS and Android phones and tablets by March 2019, that it'll feature handymen, royalty, and animals, and that you'll now have to avoid actual bananas peels on the street as you avoid virtual banana peels in the game, which sounds positively invigorating.

Mario has been having something of a moment of late. There are rumors of a movie in the works, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was released for the Nintendo Switch last year, and there's been some weirdly intense discourse over his nipples

That's our cultural moment: We dredge the past, give pure and beautiful things an update, and then we promptly make it weird.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

James Chrisman is a News Writer at Thrillist who would prefer not to think about Mario's nipples. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @james_chrisman2.

Stuff You'll Like