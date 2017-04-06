The Hilarious 'Bad Lip Reading' of 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' Features Mark Hamill

Not since January’s presidential inauguration have the jokesters at Bad Lip Reading given something such a glorious revamp. Star Wars: The Force Awakens hit theaters almost two years ago, but it still looms large in the minds of many film buffs, probably due to Adam Driver’s role as the intergalactic emo kid, Kylo Ren.
Here, Mark Hamill guest-stars as Han Solo (yes, it’s weird, but roll with it), fashioning Harrison Ford’s character an angry dad as he corrals his naughty kids Chewbacca and Finn (John Boyega). He also talks about weird things with the inimitable Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher, R.I.P), like poop sandwiches, shooting clowns, and the mental benefits of frappuccinos. It’s like Star Wars if your precocious 8th grade cousin wrote the script, only with raunchier poop and fart jokes.
There’s an emotional climax and even a Silence of the Lambs parody worked into the mix, which can never be a bad thing. It’d actually be better to call this series Good Lip Reading, but alas, we’re not calling the shots.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.