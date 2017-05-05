Mark Hamill Apologizes to Adam Scott in an Unforgettable Way

Everyone needs a hero as they're growing up, and Adam Scott's was Mark Hamill -- aka Luke Skywalker of the Star Wars films. As a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night to promote his show Big Little Lies, Scott told Kristen Bell (guest-hosting for Kimmel while he's with his new baby) the story of how he was such a big Star Wars fan that he even invited Mark Hamill to his birthday party the year Return of the Jedi came out.
"He didn't show up," Scott explains to Bell. "I remember not being crushed or anything. It was fine. I knew he must have been incredibly busy. But I guess it was like two--"
Scott gets cut off by a loud, familiar swell of John Williams musical scoring. He stops talking, looks perplexed. The camera cuts in a swipe-down edit to a dark room adorned with stars and smoke. A man clad in black appears holding a green lightsaber. "No, no way," Scott says from the other room.
Then Mark Hamill walks through the door, holding his green lightsaber like he's about to take someone's arm off. Scott can hardly contain himself, exclaiming "No fucking way," and continuing to swear intermittently for the rest of the clip.
"I'm sorry I missed your birthday," Hamill tells a starstruck Scott.
