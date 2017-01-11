Mark Zuckerberg Denies Fake News on Facebook Influenced the Election

On the contrary, Zuckerberg claimed that criticism of his company was misplaced, and that a miscalculation of Donald Trump’s appeal to large swaths of the American populace is what truly accounts for the election’s shocking result.

"I do think there is a certain profound lack of empathy in asserting that the only reason someone could have voted the way they did is they saw some fake news," Zuckerberg said. "If you believe that, then I don’t think you have internalized the message the Trump supporters are trying to send in this election."

Yesterday, Facebook VP of Product Management Adam Mosseri acknowledged that false stories do travel far and wide on the site, and that the company recognizes it as a problem. Mosseri’s statement comes after multiple inquiries confirmed this, including a Buzzfeed News investigation that revealed a fake, pro-Trump news operation in Macedonia that flooded Facebook with false stories that gained serious traction among users.