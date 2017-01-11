Mark Zuckerberg Got His Account Hacked for the Third Time This Year

While a bug last week claimed many Facebook users were dead, including company’s chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, the social media billionaire has yet another cause for alarm amid the scourge of controversy currently engulfing the company: One of his social media accounts was hacked for the third time this year.
According to CNET, hacking group OurMine targeted Zuckerberg’s Pinterest account on Tuesday, using it as a platform to display the group’s web address in a pretty taunting way. The group changed Zuckerberg’s Pinterest bio to read: "Don't worry, we are just testing your security."
The group previously hacked Zuckerberg’s Pinterest and Twitter accounts in June, in an event that was widely publicized.
In a celebratory note regarding Tuesday’s hack, OurMine published what it purports to be the password of Zuckerberg’s Pinterst account. The hacker group did the same when it hacked Buzzfeed, Wikipedia and the singer Troye Sivan earlier this year. As one can tell, OurMine has a penchant for hacking the public accounts of high-profile websites, executives and celebrities, and regularly boasts about its exploits. Similarly in June, OurMine revealed the Facebook chief's social media account passwords.
While Zuckerberg’s account security was recovered -- you can check out his basically empty Pinterest profile here -- Facebook is still battling the outcry stemming from its fake news problem. Currently, a renegade group within the company is taking steps to actively combat the viral fake news stories that have ballooned across the social network during the 2016 presidential campaign. On Tuesday, the company announced it would follow in Google’s lead by cutting off phony news sites from its ad network, after Zuckerberg had previously said Facebook had no part in disseminating false information on an unprecedented scale.
Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster.