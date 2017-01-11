Mark Zuckerberg Got His Account Hacked for the Third Time This Year

While a bug last week claimed many Facebook users were dead, including company’s chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, the social media billionaire has yet another cause for alarm amid the scourge of controversy currently engulfing the company: One of his social media accounts was hacked for the third time this year.

According to CNET, hacking group OurMine targeted Zuckerberg’s Pinterest account on Tuesday, using it as a platform to display the group’s web address in a pretty taunting way. The group changed Zuckerberg’s Pinterest bio to read: "Don't worry, we are just testing your security."