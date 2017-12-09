These Pitless Avocados Are Real And Totally Amazing

It's not unreasonable to assume you know everything about avocados. Even if they're sometimes abnormally large, or shoulder the blame for millennial's inability to purchase-starter homes, there is no mystery -- and perhaps nothing that interesting -- belying the green fruits. Until now, that is.
Marks and Spencer, a UK mega-retailer, is selling miniature "cocktail avocados" that are three inches in length, and don't have pits in the middle. They're essentially avocados you can consume on the go without using a knife, as the skin is reportedly soft and tender enough to chew, like a Powerbar for vegan weirdos.
Sadly, the pitless avocados are only available at M&S retailers in the UK for the highly unreasonably price of £2 ($2.70) per avocado. But still, they're kind of a agronomical marvel, as Charlotte Curtis, an agronomist who helped engineer the cocktail avocados said:
“We’ve had the mini, the giant, ready sliced and we’re now launching the holy grail of avocados – stoneless. This amazing fruit has been on our radar for a couple of years and we’re very excited to have finally been able to get hold of some for our customers to try.”
According to The Guardian, the mini-avocados are grown in Spain only during the month of December, and are a product of an unpollinated blossom that develops without a seed. M&S typically sends them to Paris to be used in high-end restaurants, but because everyone deserves gimmicky treats, the retailer is bringing them to consumers for a limited time.
The impetus behind the move to bring cocktail avocados to the masses stems from the issue of "avocado hand," which results when people maim themselves with knives while trying to remove the avocado pit. The British Association of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons recently identified the scourge of avocado hand as a public health concern, issuing a warning about the safety risk.
Given the demand for avocados spread on toast, and avocados as newfangled latte-sipping vessels, we wouldn't be shocked if pitless avocados wind up at ubiquitous retailers in America one day. But you can certainly expect to pay a premium for them once they do.
