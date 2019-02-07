This Chain Is Encouraging People to Celebrate Valentine's Day by Sharing a 'Love Sausage'

There are countless ways to express your love to that special person on Valentine's Day. You could go classic with flowers and chocolate, or maybe spring for a dozen heart-shaped Krispy Kreme conversation donuts. But if you really want to make the day special, one popular chain in Britain is suggesting you surprise your boo with a Love Sausage.
Ahem.
In a move that can only be described as cheeky, British retailer Marks & Spencer unleashed a Tweet on Thursday touting a very special item it's hoping you'll treat bae to on the most theoretically romantic day of the year: a Love Sausage. Now, before you let your mind wander (as M&S most certainly seems to want you to), the item in question is simply a heart-shaped sausage that's been "lightly-truffled" and wrapped in bacon. What else could they have possibly been suggesting, you perv?
Have a Beer for Breakfast With Your Favorite Captain
As you might imagine, the tweet picked up some, uh, attention, and just about every joke you might be thinking has probably already been made in the replies. Sorry, Tobias Funke, but M&S may have upstaged even you.
If you're legitimately interested in enjoying one of these for V-Day (and to be fair they do look quite good), you can pick them up in-store starting tomorrow, though unfortunately the chain doesn't have any Stateside brick and mortar locations (maybe phone a friend in the UK and ask them nicely to ship you one?).
Otherwise, if you'd prefer to celebrate the holiday feasting while single and bitter, Hooters is giving out 10 free wings to anyone who comes in and rips up a picture of their ex.
h/t The Takeout
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.