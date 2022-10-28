These Fan-Favorite British Candies Are Coming to Target Stores Nationwide
The collab is launching nationwide in mid-November.
I am the insufferable, cliché girl that studied abroad in London and am still talking about studying abroad in London seven years later. And now, this is the perfect opportunity for me to do just that because the beloved UK store Marks & Spencer (have you been? I have! It's where I studied abroad) is bringing its signature food and beverage to the US.
The retail chain is teaming up with Target to bring some of its fan-favorite products to America for the holidays, Food & Wine reports.
The pair have put together a 15-item collection "anchored by items that signal the joy of the holiday season" with "exquisite and interactive packaging (some light up, play music, etc.) that guests will be proud to gift and excited to consume.
"One of the things that differentiates Target is the way we make style affordable and accessible for all and this partnership is the latest example of us building on that legacy in food and beverage," Target Executive Vice President and Chief Food & Beverage Officer Rick Gomez said in a press release. "By joining forces with an iconic brand like Marks & Spencer, we're bringing our guests amazing products and giving them another reason to turn to Target for the moments of joy that make the holidays special."
You can snag everything from caramels and chocolates to biscuits and tea, ranging in price from just $9.99 to $14.99. There's a Gingerbread Musical House Tin, Shortbread Biscuit Light-Up Lantern, Santa's Magical Light-Up Chocolate Workshop, and more. The M&S line is set to roll out in mid-November at Target stores nationwide.