These Fan-Favorite British Candies Are Coming to Target Stores Nationwide

I am the insufferable, cliché girl that studied abroad in London and am still talking about studying abroad in London seven years later. And now, this is the perfect opportunity for me to do just that because the beloved UK store Marks & Spencer (have you been? I have! It's where I studied abroad) is bringing its signature food and beverage to the US.

The retail chain is teaming up with Target to bring some of its fan-favorite products to America for the holidays, Food & Wine reports.

The pair have put together a 15-item collection "anchored by items that signal the joy of the holiday season" with "exquisite and interactive packaging (some light up, play music, etc.) that guests will be proud to gift and excited to consume.