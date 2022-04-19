Marmalade Has Been Recalled After it Was Sold Without Being Inspected
Around 709 pounds of marmalade are part of the recall from Firehouse Jams.
Marmalade, for those who have to remind themselves, is the one that is a preserve and not the dog in the confusingly long-running comic strip.
It’s the preserve, and not the dog, that has been recalled by Firehouse Jams in a new announcement shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is recalling about 709 pounds of “thermally processed, commercially sterile, uncured bacon marmalade.” That’s a mouthful, but the reason is not: The product was distributed without having been inspected.
The marmalade was produced on July 10, 2021, December 3, 3031, and March 1, 2022. You’re looking for a 10.5-ounce jar with the label “Eat This – YUM! – Uncured Bacon Marmalade with Oranges and Balsamic Caramelized Onions.” The recalled jars have best-by dates of 7/23, 11/23, 12/23, and 3/24, as well as the establishment number “EST. 47682” in the USDA mark of inspection.
No customers have reported adverse reactions to the un-inspected marmalade, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service encourages anyone who has the marmalade in their home to throw it out or return it for a refund.