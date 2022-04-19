Marmalade Has Been Recalled After it Was Sold Without Being Inspected

Marmalade, for those who have to remind themselves, is the one that is a preserve and not the dog in the confusingly long-running comic strip.

It’s the preserve, and not the dog, that has been recalled by Firehouse Jams in a new announcement shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is recalling about 709 pounds of “thermally processed, commercially sterile, uncured bacon marmalade.” That’s a mouthful, but the reason is not: The product was distributed without having been inspected.

The marmalade was produced on July 10, 2021, December 3, 3031, and March 1, 2022. You’re looking for a 10.5-ounce jar with the label “Eat This – YUM! – Uncured Bacon Marmalade with Oranges and Balsamic Caramelized Onions.” The recalled jars have best-by dates of 7/23, 11/23, 12/23, and 3/24, as well as the establishment number “EST. 47682” in the USDA mark of inspection.

No customers have reported adverse reactions to the un-inspected marmalade, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service encourages anyone who has the marmalade in their home to throw it out or return it for a refund.